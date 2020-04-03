John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,601,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,578,000 after buying an additional 79,608 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,957,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 137,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,330,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,142. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $81.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3383 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

