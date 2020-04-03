John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Makes New Investment in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,133,390,000 after buying an additional 238,036 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 181.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,130,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 32.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,112 shares of company stock worth $1,612,942 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,216. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.09. The company has a market cap of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

