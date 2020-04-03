John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases 100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 568 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura boosted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra increased their price target on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $153.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,207,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,919,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $116.13 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,170.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.