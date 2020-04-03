John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total transaction of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,625.00 price target (up from $2,550.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,338.84.

Shares of AMZN traded down $12.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,906.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,946.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,846.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95. The company has a market capitalization of $949.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

