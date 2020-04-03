John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Sells 187 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.5% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,669 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.34. 3,441,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,314. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

