JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Nexus Investment Management Inc.

Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 4.8% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $27,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 27,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 52,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 14,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 35,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,188,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,935,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average of $124.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.39.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

