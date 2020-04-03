KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Trading Down 6.8%

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.21, approximately 970,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,115,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.76.

The stock has a market cap of $10.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. Equities analysts expect that KemPharm Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KemPharm stock. RDA Financial Network increased its position in KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 801.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,578 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network owned approximately 0.48% of KemPharm worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm Company Profile (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

