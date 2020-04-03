Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

RDSMY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.91. The stock had a trading volume of 48,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,178. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $32.87.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 8.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.