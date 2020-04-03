Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,544,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,272,000 after buying an additional 204,248 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,764,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,643,000 after buying an additional 248,635 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,122,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,243,000 after buying an additional 280,607 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,497,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,949,000 after buying an additional 229,860 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $3.05 on Friday, reaching $104.62. The stock had a trading volume of 44,231,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,848,500. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

