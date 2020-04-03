Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,369 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.83. 38,093,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,850,330. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67.

