Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price objective (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,574.90.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,248,784 shares of company stock valued at $250,877,699. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $22.96 on Friday, hitting $1,097.88. 2,311,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,761. The stock has a market cap of $759.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,294.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1,318.30. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 50.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.