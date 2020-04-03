Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 94.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285,728 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,999,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $884,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 307,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter.

BSCL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.94. 259,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,420. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.