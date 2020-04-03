Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.2% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.19.

NYSE V traded down $5.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,988,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,933,386. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $300.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.43 and its 200-day moving average is $183.95.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

