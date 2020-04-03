Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,687,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 138,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,295,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,867,000 after buying an additional 196,331 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after buying an additional 81,237 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 507,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,628,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 458,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,493,000 after buying an additional 33,618 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,244,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,887. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $61.89 and a 12-month high of $107.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.9467 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

