Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,027,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,296. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $59.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.4419 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%.

