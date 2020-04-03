Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $126,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,364 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWI. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 13,928.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.96. 478,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,548. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

