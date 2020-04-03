Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 0.7% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,192,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 347,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

