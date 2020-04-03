Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $88,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, grace capital bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,768,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385,730. The company has a market cap of $269.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.09, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.45 and a 200 day moving average of $121.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

