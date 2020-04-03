Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 447.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 83,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Prologis by 2.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 954,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,378,000 after purchasing an additional 24,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Prologis by 390.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 100,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,882,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,474. Prologis Inc has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $99.79. The company has a market cap of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.60 and a 200 day moving average of $87.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

