Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,632,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.21. 48,380,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,181,848. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $63.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.85.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

