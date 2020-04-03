Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 130.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,133 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $7,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 328,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,146,000 after purchasing an additional 20,588 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 822,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,002. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $37.08.

