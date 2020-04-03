Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $12.24 on Friday, hitting $1,906.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,946.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,846.78.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,338.84.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

