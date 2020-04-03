Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.6% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 56.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $12.24 on Friday, hitting $1,906.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,600,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,444,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.86, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,946.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,846.78.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,500,939.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,338.84.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
