Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 57 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,081,050. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $10.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.49. 4,649,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $264.76 and its 200-day moving average is $265.65. The company has a market cap of $225.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.59%.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.91.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

