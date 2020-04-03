Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.84.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.70. 7,298,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,559,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.71. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

