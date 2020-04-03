Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 105,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,275,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $6.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,127,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,366. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $312.87 and its 200-day moving average is $351.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

