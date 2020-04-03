Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 496 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 116,261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 100,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 50,732 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $9,627,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $1,025,434.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 404,571 shares of company stock worth $65,442,392 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $262.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.97.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $6.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.08. 3,118,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,351. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.51 and its 200-day moving average is $168.08. Workday Inc has a 1 year low of $107.75 and a 1 year high of $226.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 13.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $976.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

