Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2020

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.50. 2,112,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,758. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $370.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Comments


