Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 783 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. MKM Partners cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

SBUX stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.05. 14,660,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,750,411. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.76 and its 200 day moving average is $83.96. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.