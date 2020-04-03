Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $29,000 Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Insurance Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UIHC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UIHC. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 286,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 165.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 228,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 303,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,481 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 161,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Insurance by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

In other United Insurance news, insider John Scott St acquired 6,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $51,631.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,043.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 11,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $88,092.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,138 shares of company stock worth $193,262. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on UIHC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of United Insurance from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:UIHC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.04. 122,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,419. The firm has a market cap of $348.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.04. United Insurance Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.60.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $200.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.91 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. On average, analysts forecast that United Insurance Holdings Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

