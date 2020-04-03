Litecoin (LTC) Price Tops $40.55 on Top Exchanges

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Litecoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for $40.55 or 0.00602196 BTC on major exchanges including Bitmaszyna, CPDAX, EXX and YoBit. Litecoin has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and $3.43 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015380 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008165 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000577 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 64,428,681 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Litecoin Coin Trading

