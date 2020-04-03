Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to at Nomura

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its target price hoisted by Nomura from to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Nomura currently has a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $131.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.32.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.20. 6,447,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,984,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.19. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $126.73. The company has a market cap of $61.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 15,456 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 14,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 109,696 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

