Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Given New Price Target at Nomura

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) had its price target trimmed by Nomura from to in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada raised Masonite International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masonite International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Masonite International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Masonite International from $95.00 to $82.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of DOOR traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,529. The firm has a market cap of $951.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.65. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $89.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.34.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $531.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.51 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,278,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 868.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 307,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,240,000 after acquiring an additional 276,185 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,071,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,578,000 after acquiring an additional 150,724 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,036,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,046,000 after acquiring an additional 147,464 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Masonite International by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after acquiring an additional 139,300 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. The company offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

