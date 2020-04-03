Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading Down 8.4%

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) shares dropped 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $435.04 and last traded at $447.34, approximately 965,478 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 706,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $488.58.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $675.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.29.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $590.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $583.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.56). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka bought 5,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 115,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,051,000 after buying an additional 13,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mercadolibre in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

