Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Tigress Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Microsoft from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura raised their target price on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.90. 41,207,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,919,688. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,170.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.