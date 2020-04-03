Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Model N’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Model N in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Model N from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

MODN traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $19.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,260. The stock has a market cap of $674.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 0.79. Model N has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.84.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $78,512.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,134,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $257,237.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,506,990.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,750 shares of company stock worth $355,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 395,544 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $41,105,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Model N by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 752,620 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after purchasing an additional 25,728 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Model N by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 538,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after purchasing an additional 213,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 400,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

