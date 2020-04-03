Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Upgraded by Roth Capital to Buy

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Roth Capital currently has price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

MR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a strong sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $3.20 to $2.60 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Montage Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.84.

Shares of NYSE:MR traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $2.94. 1,205,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,201. Montage Resources has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $14.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. Montage Resources had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $174.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Montage Resources will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Montage Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Montage Resources by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Montage Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Montage Resources by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 108,472 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Montage Resources by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 49,227 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

