Nexus Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 13.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 360,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,281 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the third quarter worth $190,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 68,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

NYSE PBA traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,096,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $34.74.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1569 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 94.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.