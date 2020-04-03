Nexus Investment Management Inc. Buys 6,895 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 3.1% of Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Nexus Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of CarMax worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,526,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,479,000 after acquiring an additional 256,851 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,957 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,504,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,534,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,288,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,861 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE KMX traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.60. 3,316,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,819,742. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.46. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $103.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.17. CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $112.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

