Nexus Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Nexus Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.21.

WFC traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.23. 32,725,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,979,711. The stock has a market cap of $108.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $19.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. Wells Fargo & Co’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

