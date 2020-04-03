Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Lowered to $175.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $162.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $233.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.15.

Shares of PH traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.81. 1,212,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.87 and a 200-day moving average of $187.41. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

