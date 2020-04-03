Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

PKI has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.90.

Shares of TSE:PKI traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$24.36. 281,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,504. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. Parkland Fuel has a fifty-two week low of C$17.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The business had revenue of C$4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.71 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Parkland Fuel will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

About Parkland Fuel

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

