Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2020

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GFL. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.38.

GFL traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.65. 1,419,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,751. Passage Bio has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $17.95.

About Passage Bio

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Analyst Recommendations for Passage Bio (NYSE:GFL)

Comments


