PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,219,000 after buying an additional 474,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,209,000 after buying an additional 272,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,480,000 after buying an additional 56,541 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $124.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,551,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,063,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.26 and a 200 day moving average of $135.76. The company has a market cap of $164.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.