Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

SCU has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $48.00 to $46.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sculptor Capital Management from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Sculptor Capital Management stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.65. The company had a trading volume of 124,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,275. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.44.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.11 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 82.35% and a net margin of 1.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 510,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.