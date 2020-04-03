Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tesla by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nord/LB reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $460.45.

TSLA stock traded up $25.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.01. The stock had a trading volume of 22,502,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,669,404. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $653.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.15. Tesla Inc has a 1-year low of $176.99 and a 1-year high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 13.07% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison bought 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $958,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

