Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $29.10, 4,081,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 1,734,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Get Trimble alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 4,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,412,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,493,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Trimble by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,573,000 after acquiring an additional 784,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Trimble by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,231,000 after acquiring an additional 737,462 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.