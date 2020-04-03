Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $28.82 and last traded at $29.10, 4,081,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average session volume of 1,734,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.83.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Trimble from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp started coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.
In other Trimble news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $500,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $979,011.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,430 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 4,069.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,412,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,493,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Trimble by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,573,000 after acquiring an additional 784,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Trimble by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $150,231,000 after acquiring an additional 737,462 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB)
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.
