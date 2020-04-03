U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USPH. William Blair cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $128.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.57. 135,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,993. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $148.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $753.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.39%.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.71 per share, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 443,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,718,000 after acquiring an additional 124,514 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $11,569,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth about $5,947,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 222,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,861,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

