Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Given New Price Target at Wedbush

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target cut by Wedbush from to in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from to and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verint Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Verint Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.22.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $37.08. 741,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,748. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $339.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.51 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 120.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 190.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 642.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Verint Systems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after acquiring an additional 344,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verint Systems by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 341,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

