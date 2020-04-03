Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.69.

NYSE AUY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $3.08. 20,378,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,690,824. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,017,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580,160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,533,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,571,000. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

