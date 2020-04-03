Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) to post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Gulfport Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.04. Gulfport Energy reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Gulfport Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gulfport Energy.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.83 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 116.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gulfport Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gulfport Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 972.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Gulfport Energy by 2,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gulfport Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gulfport Energy by 520.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 39,532 shares during the period. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GPOR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 5,026,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,475,250. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Gulfport Energy has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $8.12.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

